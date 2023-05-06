IPVERSE (IPV) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $467.10 Million

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 6th. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and $871,230.11 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

