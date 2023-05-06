Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Sells $1,803,708.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 447,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

