Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Sells $1,803,708.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Iridium Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The company had a trading volume of 447,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on IRDM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Iridium Communications Company Profile
Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.
