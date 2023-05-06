Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

IRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $56.39 on Friday. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.00%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,862,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,832,057.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,691 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Articles

