Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

IRWD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.67. 1,554,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,755. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 30.58, a current ratio of 36.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $342,345.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 30,004 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $342,345.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,130,549.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ronald Silver sold 2,929 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $33,419.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,571.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,785 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,989,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,767 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $18,853,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 853.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,584,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,718,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,200 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

