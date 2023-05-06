iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,302,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,175,406 shares.The stock last traded at $50.70 and had previously closed at $50.68.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,341,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,009 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 457,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

