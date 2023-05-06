iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,302,622 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,175,406 shares.The stock last traded at $50.70 and had previously closed at $50.68.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
