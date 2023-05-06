iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

