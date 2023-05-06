iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 53,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 29,254 shares.The stock last traded at $62.73 and had previously closed at $63.44.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97. The company has a market cap of $777.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 227.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 508,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,142,000 after acquiring an additional 353,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 129.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after purchasing an additional 164,401 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,426,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 108,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

