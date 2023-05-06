iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRBO – Get Rating) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 45,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 83,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $304.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,955,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 51,047 shares during the period.

About iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF

The iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF (IRBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global equities involved in robotics and artificial intelligence. IRBO was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

