iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19,949.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,596,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,062 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,528,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,286,000 after acquiring an additional 332,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,458,000 after purchasing an additional 139,101 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,071,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 620,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,063,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.77. The company had a trading volume of 298,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,250. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $192.88 and a twelve month high of $248.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

