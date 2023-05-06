iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock opened at $190.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $197.77.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

