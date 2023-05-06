iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 206,804 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $35,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.