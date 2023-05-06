iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after acquiring an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,123,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,814,000 after purchasing an additional 228,103 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $119.86.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

