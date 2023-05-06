iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 149.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,893,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,878,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,405,000. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,051,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,947,000 after purchasing an additional 265,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 194,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $85.14 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $103.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

