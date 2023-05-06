Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) is Samjo Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Samjo Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the quarter. Iteris makes up 10.7% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Samjo Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Iteris worth $10,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Iteris in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iteris by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 43.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iteris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITI shares. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Iteris from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their price target on shares of Iteris from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Iteris from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Iteris Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ITI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.35. 57,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,653. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.83 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 24.92% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteris Profile

(Get Rating)

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.