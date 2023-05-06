IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Lowered to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ISEE. StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim lowered IVERIC bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered IVERIC bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered IVERIC bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.45.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $23.26. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 18.63, a current ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,872.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,500 shares of company stock worth $7,128,221. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 679.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

