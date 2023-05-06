J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.27.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $158.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.09.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

