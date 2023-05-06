Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Torray Investment Partners LLC

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.93. 989,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,463. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $139.28 and a one year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.