Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,284 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 4.06% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $34,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMBS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 955.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $49.37.

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

