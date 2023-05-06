JasmyCoin (JASMY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $362.37 Million

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One JasmyCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JasmyCoin has a total market cap of $362.37 million and $160.65 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JasmyCoin Token Profile

JasmyCoin was first traded on April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official website is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

