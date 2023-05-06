JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $82.5-83.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.77 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FROG. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.91.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.99. 1,428,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,309. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Insider Activity

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,432,134 shares in the company, valued at $125,536,616.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $37,465.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $1,039,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,432,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,536,616.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107 over the last 90 days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in JFrog by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.



