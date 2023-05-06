JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $341.5-345.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.99 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.91.

Shares of FROG stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $20.99. 1,428,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,309. JFrog has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,303,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $37,465.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,303,034 shares in the company, valued at $120,484,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $153,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,312,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JFrog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,228,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

