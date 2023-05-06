JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $341.5-345.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $341.99 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.91.

FROG stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 0.45. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $961,225.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,126,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $930,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,307,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,698,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 45,860 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $961,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,254,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,126,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,894 shares of company stock worth $5,238,107 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JFrog by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 398,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after buying an additional 387,009 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,669,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

