John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $645,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,415 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $286.80 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The stock has a market cap of $708.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.65 and its 200-day moving average is $201.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.79.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

