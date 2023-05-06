John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,953,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 190.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.08.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.09 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.77. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

