John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $513,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,111.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,291,569. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

