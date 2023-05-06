John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 68,247 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,247 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.25% of Eagle Bancorp Montana worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $21.32.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Rick Hays acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,803 shares in the company, valued at $526,650.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 6,877 shares of company stock worth $96,496 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.