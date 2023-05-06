John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.85% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $23,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,361,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after acquiring an additional 95,273 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,162,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,200,000 after purchasing an additional 324,803 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

