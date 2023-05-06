Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Earnings Results

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Johnson Controls International updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01-1.03 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.60 EPS.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $62.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.