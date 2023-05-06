Joseph F. Casey Purchases 10,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO Joseph F. Casey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $394.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.68.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 492.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

