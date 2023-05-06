Joseph F. Casey Purchases 10,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO Joseph F. Casey acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $394.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com started coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.
