Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,182,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,980 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $69,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 18.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Juniper Networks news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director James A. Dolce, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,321.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $203,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,226.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,878 shares of company stock worth $1,906,993 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

Featured Articles

