Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading Down 2.2%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.05). 733,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,705,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.70 ($1.07).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JUST. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 129.29 ($1.62).

Get Just Group alerts:

Just Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The company has a market capitalization of £880.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.

Just Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Just Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -869.57%.

In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.05), for a total value of £520,798.32 ($650,672.56). In other news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £907,014.20 ($1,133,201.15). Also, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £520,798.32 ($650,672.56). 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Just Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

See Also

