Just Group (LON:JUST) Trading Down 2.2%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 83 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 83.80 ($1.05). 733,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,705,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.70 ($1.07).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on JUST. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.25) to GBX 115 ($1.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of Just Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 129.29 ($1.62).
Just Group Trading Up 1.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 86.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 79.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06. The company has a market capitalization of £880.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63.
Just Group Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Just Group
In related news, insider Andy Parsons sold 619,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.05), for a total value of £520,798.32 ($650,672.56). In other news, insider David Richardson sold 985,885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.15), for a total transaction of £907,014.20 ($1,133,201.15). 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
