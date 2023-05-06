Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 4.8%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04). 268,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,064,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.52 ($0.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £13.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.73.

Kanabo Group Plc develops and distributes cannabis-derived products for medical patients. It also offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. The company offers its products under the Kanabo brand name. Kanabo Group Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

