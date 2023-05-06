Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNDI opened at $2.98 on Friday. Kandi Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 546,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 295,896 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 27,827 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 264,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 1,447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 190,677 shares during the period. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and distribution of electric vehicle products and parts. It offers off-road vehicles including ATVs, utility vehicles, go-karts, and electric scooters. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.