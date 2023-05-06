Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and TrueCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun 2.56% 1.00% 0.79% TrueCar -73.48% -22.83% -18.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.5% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 1 3 0 2.75 TrueCar 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kanzhun and TrueCar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kanzhun currently has a consensus price target of $23.90, suggesting a potential upside of 27.74%. TrueCar has a consensus price target of $2.69, suggesting a potential upside of 3.76%. Given Kanzhun’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kanzhun is more favorable than TrueCar.

Risk and Volatility

Kanzhun has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrueCar has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kanzhun and TrueCar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $654.04 million 10.72 $15.55 million $0.05 374.20 TrueCar $161.52 million 1.43 -$118.68 million ($1.31) -1.98

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than TrueCar. TrueCar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kanzhun beats TrueCar on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

