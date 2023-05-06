Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 2,795.96%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.95) EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock traded up $13.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.16. 289,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,589. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.87.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $11,981,570. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,635,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

