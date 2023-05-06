KeyCorp Weighs in on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for EnPro Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

NPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EnPro Industries Price Performance

EnPro Industries stock opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.55. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $76.14 and a 1 year high of $127.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.58.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnPro Industries

In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EnPro Industries news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $263,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EnPro Industries by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

