Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target Increased to C$205.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCFGet Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KXSCF opened at $128.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.34. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include applications, app warehouse, and platforms. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

