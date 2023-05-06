Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.00.

Several research firms recently commented on KNSL. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $328.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $345.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $309.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.23.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

In other news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,710,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total transaction of $3,226,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,048.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total value of $854,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,710,439.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,680 shares of company stock worth $7,308,867 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

