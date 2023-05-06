Kitwave Group (LON:KITW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.87) target price on the stock.

Kitwave Group Stock Down 0.4 %

KITW opened at GBX 269 ($3.36) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.31. The stock has a market cap of £188.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,345.00. Kitwave Group has a twelve month low of GBX 135.28 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 292 ($3.65). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 267.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.63.

Kitwave Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a GBX 6.75 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Kitwave Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Kitwave Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,500.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Paul Young sold 323,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($2.91), for a total value of £754,050.91 ($942,092.59). Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

