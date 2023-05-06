Klaytn (KLAY) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $713.14 million and $19.91 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was June 24th, 2019. Klaytn’s total supply is 5,743,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 3,090,617,553 coins. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. The Reddit community for Klaytn is https://reddit.com/r/klaytn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.foundation. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is Klaytn?

Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric blockchain platform designed to bring user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the features of both public and private blockchains through an efficient hybrid design, providing decentralized data and control, distributed governance, low latency, and high scalability.

Klaytn is a blockchain platform designed for businesses and entrepreneurs to capture value using blockchain technology. It offers an end-to-end metaverse package that includes customized L2 solutions, SDKs and smart contract libraries, IPFS solutions, wallets, chain explorers, oracles and bridges, and an ecosystem of supporting services such as stablecoin integration, NFT marketplaces, and tradfi interfaces, among others.

## Who created Klaytn?

Klaytn was created by GroundX, a subsidiary of the leading South Korean internet company, Kakao. Jaesun Han is the Founder and CEO at Klaytn. The mainnet was launched on June 27, 2019.

## How Do You Use Klaytn?

To use Klaytn, you need to connect to the platform via an Ethereum-compatible wallet, such as MetaMask. Klaytn utilizes an optimized version of Istanbul BFT, which guarantees that data recorded on the blockchain is correct and will never be reversed, delivering the reliability and data consistency needed for large-scale applications. Klaytn supports EVM as one of the emerging standards for the metaverse and Web3, enabling Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) and Klaytn Improvement Proposals (KIPs) to contribute to both ecosystems.

Klaytn’s unique approach to decentralization involves its Governance Council (GC), comprising leading global enterprises and DAOs across geographies and industries. These GC members form a compact validator network that delivers the benefits of a decentralized public blockchain while maintaining the performance of a permissioned blockchain. The hub-and-spoke model is used to provide scalability solutions, and Klaytn’s spokes or service chains can be customized for specific DApp requirements, providing the exponential scalability needed for metaverse-scale adoption.”

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

