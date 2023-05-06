Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Barclays

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KTB. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.38.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.65%.

Insider Transactions at Kontoor Brands

In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 51.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

