Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Koppers updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.40 EPS.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of Koppers stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.17. 73,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,538. The company has a market cap of $690.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.30. Koppers has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.42.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Koppers by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 153,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 63,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Koppers by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 58,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KOP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Koppers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.