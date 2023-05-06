Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,007 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.33% of Korn Ferry worth $36,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 274,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 50,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 38,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,647,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.69 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

