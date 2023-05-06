Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.32 on Friday. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

