Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83-$2.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KHC stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,676,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,404. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.79.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 77,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

