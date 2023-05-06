Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Earnings Results

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-$0.35 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 524,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,650. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $35.95 and a 12-month high of $58.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $2,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,746 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,957,088.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.