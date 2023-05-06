L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4778 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous dividend of $0.45.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $36.00 on Friday. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $22.09 and a 1-year high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L’Air Liquide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.