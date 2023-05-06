Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 309,609 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.33% of Lam Research worth $185,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after buying an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,140,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,360,000 after buying an additional 66,847 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Lam Research by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 889,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,604,000 after buying an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 881,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,410,000 after buying an additional 34,696 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $529.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $548.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

