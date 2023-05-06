Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58), RTT News reports. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $96.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $81.10 and a one year high of $111.49.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamar Advertising

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after buying an additional 923,689 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,703,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after buying an additional 463,212 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 535.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after buying an additional 314,507 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2,099.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 308,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after acquiring an additional 294,317 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.