Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $127.00 Price Target at SVB Securities

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by SVB Securities from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $94.06 on Friday. Lantheus has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $99.32. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 276.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 14,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,028,828.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantheus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 35.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

